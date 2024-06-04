Andrew Marr: “Reform means game over for the Conservatives”

Nigel Farage is back … what does this mean for the Conservatives and the future of the right in Britain?
The team also discuss the Lib Dems pledge for social care, and why the main two parties refuse to talk about this issue which is affecting a high proportion of the electorate.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by political editor Andrew Marr, and political correspondent Freddie Hayward.
