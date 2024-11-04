Bezos, Murdoch, Musk: what drives the men who control our media?

What was behind the Washington Post’s shock decision not to endorse a presidential candidate? It’s owner, Jeff Bezos, has cited reasons of impartiality and a perception of bias. Others have suggested that the decision was financially motivated, made out of fear of losing support and contracts from a Trump government.

Tom Gatti is joined by Alison Phillips, former editor of the Daily Mirror, to discuss the impact of this choice and also what drives the handful of men who have controlled our media throughout history.

