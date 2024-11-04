New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Culture podcast

Bezos, Murdoch, Musk: what drives the men who control our media?

Tom Gatti is joined by Alison Phillips, former editor of the Daily Mirror.

What was behind the Washington Post’s shock decision not to endorse a presidential candidate? It’s owner, Jeff Bezos, has cited reasons of impartiality and a perception of bias. Others have suggested that the decision was financially motivated, made out of fear of losing support and contracts from a Trump government.

Tom Gatti is joined by Alison Phillips, former editor of the Daily Mirror, to discuss the impact of this choice and also what drives the handful of men who have controlled our media throughout history.

Read more from Alison Phillips on the New Statesman here

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
No health, no growth
No health, no growth
Spotlight
Tackling cancer waiting times
Tackling cancer waiting times
Benson Fayehun
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Kickstarting growth: will complex health issues be ignored?
Sam Barrell