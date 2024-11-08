Are Reform UK a threat to Labour?

Nicholas Harris reports from the new Labour seat of Southport, which was rocked by riots three months ago. There he found anger and resentment towards migrants. A listener asks if Reform UK now pose as much of a threat to Labour as they do to the Conservatives.

Plus Rachel Cunliffe joins Hannah Barnes and Nicholas Harris to answer a listener who asks whether Donald Trump’s win is good news for new Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch.

