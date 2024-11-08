New Times,
8 November 2024

Are Reform UK a threat to Labour?

We answer your questions in You Ask Us.

Nicholas Harris reports from the new Labour seat of Southport, which was rocked by riots three months ago. There he found anger and resentment towards migrants. A listener asks if Reform UK now pose as much of a threat to Labour as they do to the Conservatives.

Plus Rachel Cunliffe joins Hannah Barnes and Nicholas Harris to answer a listener who asks whether Donald Trump’s win is good news for new Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch.

