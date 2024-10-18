Will Kemi Badenoch split the Tories?

With “normal” James Cleverly out of the Tory leadership race, a listener asks if a Badenoch or Jenrick leadership would split the Conservative party in two.

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions in our weekly episode, You Ask Us – published every Friday.

Also in this episode: do journalists talk about Westminster gossip too much? Our own journalists give their answer!

