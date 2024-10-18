New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
18 October 2024

Will Kemi Badenoch split the Tories?

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer your questions.

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch

With “normal” James Cleverly out of the Tory leadership race, a listener asks if a Badenoch or Jenrick leadership would split the Conservative party in two.

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions in our weekly episode, You Ask Us – published every Friday.

Also in this episode: do journalists talk about Westminster gossip too much? Our own journalists give their answer!

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
An energy skills boost can power UK growth
An energy skills boost can power UK growth
Spotlight
Homes for all: how can Labour shape the future of UK housing?
Homes for all: how can Labour shape the future of UK housing?
Spotlight
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
Graham Hasting-Evans