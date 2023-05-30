Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Is there a future for moderates in the Conservative Party?

The Tories are turning on themselves even before a general election is called.

With the Conservative Party showing open divisions, its right emboldened to hold separate conferences, and many Tory MPs already announcing their plans to stand down at the next election, Zoë Grünewald takes a look at what’s happening to moderates in the party.

She’s joined by the writer and commentator Benedict Spence, and Ryan Shorthouse, the chief executive of the liberal conservative think tank Bright Blue. They discuss why centrist voters are turning away from the Conservatives, whether the party has much to show for the last 13 years in government, and which wing might take control after the next election.

Rishi Sunak pledge tracker: Are the PM’s promises being fulfilled?

Could Rishi Sunak be the Tories’ new Pitt the Younger?

Rishi Sunak’s best man: can James Forsyth help save the Conservatives?

