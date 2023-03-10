Why are women voters moving to the left?

Women have turned away from the Conservative Party over the past few decades, who since 2010 have been more likely to vote for Labour. The Conservatives’ failure to support women – who are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis – has not helped things.
Anoosh Chakelian, Zoë Grünewald and Rachel Wearmouth discuss why the Tories have failed to win over female voters, the rise of newly politicised mums, and how gender equality has been weaponised to fuel the culture wars.
Then in You Ask Us a listener asks why Labour has never elected a female leader.
This week we’ve been celebrating our women writers from around the world. Read more here.
