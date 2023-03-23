Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Is the era of Boris and Brexit over?

The former prime minister looks like yesterday’s news

During a grumpy four-hour hearing with the Commons Privileges Committee, Boris Johnson appeared to lack the deft political touches that got him into No 10. The team discuss how his performance didn’t help him, why he was unable to lead a dramatic revolt against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal, and if this is good or bad for the current prime minister.

Then in You Ask Us, they answer a listener’s question on whether the UK could ever have a more humane immigration policy.


If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to Newstatesman.com/youaskus

[See also: Rishi Sunak could finally banish Boris Johnson]

THANK YOU

