Rishi Sunak’s first ten days – with Andrew Marr

U-turns and fearmongering over Channel migrants have meant a rough start for the new Prime Minister

Anoosh Chakelian, the New Statesman’s Britain editor, is joined by Andrew Marr, political editor, and Rachel Wearmouth, deputy political editor, to assess Rishi Sunak’s first ten days in Downing Street, from the damaging re-appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary to mixed messages on his government’s commitment to the climate.

They discuss his tricky mandate, the prospect of tax rises and spending cuts, and how Keir Starmer is facing up to him.

Then in You Ask Us: is it ever OK to comment on a politician’s appearance or presentational style?

Read more:

Andrew Marr on whether Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s “centrist” styles can speak to the anger of the day

Rachel Wearmouth on how the Prime Minister and Labour leader compare

Anoosh Chakelian on the appetite for an election around an exasperated country

How to listen to the New Statesman Podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.

2. In a podcast app

The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.