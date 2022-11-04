Rishi Sunak’s first ten days – with Andrew Marr

Anoosh Chakelian, the New Statesman’s Britain editor, is joined by Andrew Marr, political editor, and Rachel Wearmouth, deputy political editor, to assess Rishi Sunak’s first ten days in Downing Street, from the damaging re-appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary to mixed messages on his government’s commitment to the climate.
They discuss his tricky mandate, the prospect of tax rises and spending cuts, and how Keir Starmer is facing up to him.
Then in You Ask Us: is it ever OK to comment on a politician’s appearance or presentational style?
