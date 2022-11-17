Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Jeremy Hunt’s doom-filled Autumn Statement

Is there anything positive to say about the Chancellor’s plan?

Rachel Cunliffe, Freddie Hayward and Rachel Wearmouth dissect the Autumn Statement, which will leave Britain with highest tax burden since the Second World War.

They discuss what to make of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s bleak forecast that living standards are set to collapse by the largest amount on record, and recap how we got to this point just 55 days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-fated tax-cutting “mini-Budget”.

