The Ideological Contradictions Of Trump 2

Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Elon Musk – what do these men have in common?

Just a few days from Donald Trump’s second inauguration as US President, hearings to confirm the team around him have started in earnest and the incoming 47th president has managed to pull together a coalition of competing interests – different groups with different priorities – all of whom see value in his Presidency.

But can these opposing factions work together, and what happens when they start falling out?

Kate Lamble is joined by Quinn Slobodian, Katie Stallard, and Freddie Hayward.

