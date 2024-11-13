Trump, Putin, and the future of Ukraine?

Last month Russia gained the most Ukrainian territory since March 2022 when the war was in its infancy. At least 10,000 North Korean troops have also joined the fight, which will do little to replace the roughly 1,500 Russian soldiers killed or injured daily. And among all that Donald Trump was re-elected as US President.

Kate Lamble is joined by Chris York, Wolfgang Munchau, Angela Stent, and Mex Bergmann.

Read: Putin stares down the west by Wolfgang Munchau

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman