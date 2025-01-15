Could it be magic?: Inside Britain’s boyband machine

The 90’s is often heralded as the era of Blur, Oasis, Pulp – but this decade belongs as much to boybands as it does to Britpop. But what was behind these manufactured groups? What does this era reveal about Britain’s relationship with class and masculinity? And will Robbie Williams’ legacy be a CGI monkey?

Tom Gatti is joined by senior commissioning editor at the New Statesman, Anna Leskiewicz and writer Emma Garland.

Read: Robbie Williams’ anti-redemption arc, by Emma Garland

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Start the new year with a New Statesman subscription from only £8.99 per month. Subscribe