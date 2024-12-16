How Paddington became the spokesbear for Britain

First conceived in 1956 by Michael Bond, the marmalade-loving immigrant from Peru has become an iconic British cultural figure – treasured for his chaotic nature, impeccable manners, and proximity to royalty.

So, how did Paddington become the spokesbear for Britain, crossing political divides in the country, and one of the most commercially successful characters in the world?

Tom Gatti is joined by New Statesman contributor Amelia Tait, and Paddington screenwriter Jon Foster.

Read: The triumph of Paddington Inc

