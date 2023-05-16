Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Why Liverpool bet big on Eurovision

Will Europe’s biggest, campest party revive the “outsider city”? By Kate Mossman

By Kate Mossman and Anna Leszkiewicz

Liverpool has a rich musical history, from the Beatles to Echo and the Bunnymen, and beat six other British cities to become the 2023 host of Eurovision. Can the annual jamboree of geopolitics and high camp help the city overcome recent scandals? 

In this entertaining long read, the New Statesman’s culture writer Kate Mossman visits the city and meets contestants from Moldova, Beatles tour guides and Brian Nash of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, who believes that successive councils have “done more damage to this town than the Luftwaffe”. Where does Liverpool’s “casual musicality” come from? Will Sonia perform at the opening ceremony? All is revealed as the city prepares for the party it hopes will revive its cultural fortunes. 

This article was originally published in the 12-18 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman. You can read the text version here

Written by Kate Mossman and read by Anna Leszkiewicz. 

If you enjoyed this episode, you might also enjoy listening to I was Joni Mitchell’s “Carey”.  

