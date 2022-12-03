World Prince: what drives Emmanuel Macron’s global ambitions? – Audio Long Reads

If Europe today has a dominant leader, it is Emmanuel Macron. He has big, deeply thought-through ideas about his country’s role in Europe and the world, and grand ambitions for enhancing it. Following his re-election as French president in April, he is now secure in office until 2027. And having lost his legislative majority at elections in June, he is turning to the world stage with all the more vigour. Now, then is a good time to ask: what is the Macron Doctrine?
In his cover essay for the magazine, Jeremy Cliffe explains that the doctrine has two main pillars: a traditional vision of France as an independent global “balancing power” and a more novel emphasis on “European sovereignty”. The pursuit of these two goals, combined with Macron’s distinctly self-confident and hyperactive personal style, defines the president’s foreign policy record to date, its achievements and missteps, and his foreign-policy ambitions for his second term. But, Cliffe argues, he will only succeed in realising his ambitions if he applies the lessons from the past five years.
Written and read by Jeremy Cliffe.
This article originally appeared in the New Statesman’s 3 December 2022 issue. You can read the text version here.
