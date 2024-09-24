New Times,
“Intensity, fury, passion”: Starmer’s conference speech

There's light, but at the end of the tunnel.

“A very dark speech, very serious, very closely argued, but there was passion there, but the passion was anger” – Andrew Marr reacts after Keir Starmer’s speech at Labour party conference, the first Labour prime minister to do so in 15 years.

We also hear from David Blunkett, Wes Streeting MP, Baroness Taylor, and Henry Tufnell MP, on the key takeaways from the party’s time in Liverpool.

