Former Chief Prosecutor: “We’ve forgotten about those three little girls”

Nazir Afzal was a chief crown prosecutor in 2011 during the August riots.

This weekend, far-right riots and violence have continued to spread across the country after the killing of three young girls in Southport last week. Hundreds of people have been arrested following violent altercations and the destruction and burning of hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth where asylum seekers were living.

Nazir Afzal was a Chief Crown Prosecutor in 2011 during the August riots that began in London and spread across the whole country. 

He joins Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, on the New Statesman podcast, to discuss how the far-right violence we have experienced in recent days is “reminiscent” of 2011, what has changed since then, and how the deaths of the young girls have been overshadowed by this political agenda.

