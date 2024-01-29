Parliament’s sleaze epidemic, with Chris Bryant

We’ve seen the fastest turnover of prime ministers in our history, and more MPs have been suspended from the house or stood down from their seats than ever before in recent years. Politicians breaking the rules and expecting to get away with it is one of the biggest issues in our parliament today – which seems to be unable to escape the mire of sleaze, cronyism and dishonesty.
This conversation was recorded at the winter Cambridge Literary festival in December when Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor at the New Statesman, spoke to Chris Bryant, Labour MP for the Rhondda and Shadow Minister for Creative Industries and Digital about how politicians can reform parliament and win back public confidence.
