Reshuffle special: (Lord) Cameron returns

Suella Braverman is out of government, and a shock appointment rocks Westminster.

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward record an emergency episode of the New Statesman Podcast to discuss the breaking news of Rishi Sunak’s dramatic reshuffle following a weekend of protests, which the now former home secretary had previously branded “hate marches”.

This episode was recorded at 10.30am on 13 November 2023, while news of the reshuffle continued to break.

Rishi Sunak has remembered he needs centrist voters too

Sunak’s Suella Braverman nightmare isn’t over

John Gray on the return of David Cameron

