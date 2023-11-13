Reshuffle special: (Lord) Cameron returns

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward record an emergency episode of the New Statesman Podcast to discuss the breaking news of Rishi Sunak’s dramatic reshuffle following a weekend of protests, which the now former home secretary had previously branded “hate marches”.
This episode was recorded at 10.30am on 13 November 2023, while news of the reshuffle continued to break.
