Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
21 August 2023

Vladimir Putin is targeting the next generation

This conflict is not only being fought on the battlefields. Russia is waging a war against Ukraine’s civilians too.

By Grace Braddock, Katie Stallard and Megan Gibson

Photo by Vladimir Smirnov / AFP via Getty Images

After spending several days reporting from Pokrovsk, a small city in eastern Ukraine and the recent target of two missile strikes, Katie Stallard details the devastating impact of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine’s civilians.

“The first strike hit just as people were at home, making dinner, coming home from a long day at work. The first strike hit and the emergency services responded then 37 minutes later, the second strike hit. So it seemed to have been deliberately timed to hit the rescue workers.”

Joining from Warsaw, Katie Stallard speaks to our foreign editor Megan Gibson, about Russia’s targeting of the next generation, what Putin is aiming for, and why Ukrainians will not give up.

Read the full article here.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU