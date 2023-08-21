Vladimir Putin is targeting the next generation

Photo by Vladimir Smirnov / AFP via Getty Images

After spending several days reporting from Pokrovsk, a small city in eastern Ukraine and the recent target of two missile strikes, Katie Stallard details the devastating impact of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine’s civilians.

“The first strike hit just as people were at home, making dinner, coming home from a long day at work. The first strike hit and the emergency services responded then 37 minutes later, the second strike hit. So it seemed to have been deliberately timed to hit the rescue workers.”

Joining from Warsaw, Katie Stallard speaks to our foreign editor Megan Gibson, about Russia’s targeting of the next generation, what Putin is aiming for, and why Ukrainians will not give up.

