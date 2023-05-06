Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Inside the mind of King Charles III

What our new monarch thinks, and why it matters.

By Adrian Bradley and Will Lloyd

Since 1993, the king has been visiting a village in deepest Romania – once a year, alone. He owns two houses there, and is revered by the locals, for whom he has installed a sewage system and worked to protect their traditional way of life.

What draws him there? In this fascinating and deeply reported long read, New Statesman commissioning editor Will Lloyd traces the roots of the king’s obsession – from his often lonely childhood, through an unhappy marriage and a forceful rejection of modernity. Is there a darker side to his enthusiasm for green policy initiatives – a more troubling engagement with the past? The answer lies in Transylvania.

Written and read by Will Lloyd.

This article was originally published in the New Statesman 5-11 May 2023 issue. You can read the text version here.

If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like listening to What is left of Princess Diana? or The making of Prince William.

[See also: King Charles III’s Secret Kingdom]

