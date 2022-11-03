Lula and Netanyahu: the comeback kings

The left is back in power in Brazil with the election of Lula de Silva — and decidedly out of power in Israel.
Emily Tamkin in Washington is joined by Jeremy Cliffe in Berlin and Alona Ferber in London. First, they talk about how Lula returned to office and how Jair Bolsonaro, the defeated right-wing incumbent president, and his supporters are responding.
Then, they turn to Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister, is poised for a comeback of his own with the help of far-right extremists.
The team also takes a listener question on what role political violence is playing in the US midterm elections.
