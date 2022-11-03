Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Lula and Netanyahu: the comeback kings

It’s all change after elections in Brazil and Israel. What happens now?

The left is back in power in Brazil with the election of Lula de Silva — and decidedly out of power in Israel.

Emily Tamkin in Washington is joined by Jeremy Cliffe in Berlin and Alona Ferber in London. First, they talk about how Lula returned to office and how Jair Bolsonaro, the defeated right-wing incumbent president, and his supporters are responding.

Then, they turn to Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister, is poised for a comeback of his own with the help of far-right extremists. 

The team also takes a listener question on what role political violence is playing in the US midterm elections.

Jeremy writes Lula’s victory in Brazil shows how authoritarianism can be defeated

Alona asks who is the biggest winner in Israel’s election? The far right

Emily on why political violence in the US has always been there, waiting to erupt.

How to listen to the World Review podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.

2. In a podcast app

World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.