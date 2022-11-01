What is on the agenda at Cop27 in Egypt?

Drought and searing heat led to wildfires near Belin-Beliet and in other parts of southwestern France this summer. Photo by Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

The need for urgent action on climate change has never been clearer. The extreme weather this year has broken grim new records across the globe; there have been catastrophic floods in Pakistan and unprecedented droughts in Europe, Africa and China.

Scientists are clear that manmade climate change is driving this trend and have warned that if global warming breaches 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels then it will be impossible for some communities to adapt and for some animal species to survive. Global emissions are still rising, but it is calculated that they must be halved by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050 if the 1.5°C limit is to be met.

The Cop27 summit this year is an opportunity for governments to take decisive action.

What is Cop, anyway?

The Conference of the Parties (Cop) is the United Nations’ annual climate change summit, where delegates from all the world’s countries meet to discuss climate issues and establish agreements on global climate policy.

At Cop21 in 2015 the Paris Agreement was signed. In the legally binding treaty most countries committed to keeping the rise in global average temperatures to “well below” 2°C and ideally below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. They also pledged to set nationally determined contributions (NDCs), otherwise known as emissions reduction targets, and to expand their ambition on these every five years.

Last November Cop26, in Glasgow, attracted 40,000 participants. The total emissions reductions promised at Glasgow still do not add up to what is thought to be needed to keep global warming within the agreed limit, and the climate campaigner Greta Thunberg derided the event as nothing but “blah, blah, blah”. Yet the conference did result in the Glasgow Climate Pact, which set out a target of a 45 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and also called on countries to revise their NDCs again at Cop27, rather than waiting until the next five-year point in 2025.

Where is Cop27 being held?

Cop27 is being hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the tip of the Sinai peninsula in Egypt. The conference has been dubbed an “African Cop”, and issues that are of particular urgency to the continent are likely to be a focus of the agenda.

Some have criticised the choice of Egypt as the host country. Egypt has no net-zero target, and the analysts at Climate Action Tracker rate Egypt’s response to the climate crisis as “highly insufficient”. Despite this, campaigners and policymakers hope that significant progress will be made. Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of UN Climate Change, has described Cop27 as the world’s “first opportunity in this new era of implementation to demonstrate progress”.

When does it begin?

The conference will take place from 6 November to 18 November 2022. It was originally planned for November last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant no conference could be held in 2020, so Cop26 and 27 were delayed by a year.

Why is this year’s conference so important?

In the year since Cop26 the world has changed significantly. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a global energy crisis, and this will loom large as delegates gather in Egypt in November.

Governments have been warned that they will need to work more closely together to meet net-zero targets, with a recent report by the International Energy Agency stating that failures in international collaboration threaten “to undermine climate progress and delay net zero by decades”.

Which countries are attending Cop27?

Delegates from the 198 parties that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – which is overseen by Cop – are expected to attend Cop27.

The final list of attendees is difficult to verify; many world leaders don’t confirm whether they will be attending until the date is near, for reasons both political and logistical.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, decided to skip last year’s conference and it is unclear whether or not there will be any Russian delegation at all sent to Cop27. Although the country has good relations with Egypt, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made it doubtful that Russia could have any meaningful conversation with other countries.

China’s recent suspension of climate talks with the US may also limit the negotiations that could be held between the world’s superpowers. The US, China and Russia are the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters by volume, and the Egyptian hosts of the summit are urging the countries to put aside their differences so that action can be taken.

Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not be attending Cop27, a decision which is likely to cause concern from activist groups as well as other world leaders. Though Sunak has reinstated a ban on fracking which was reversed by his predecessor, Liz Truss, his absence will throw into question the UK’s commitments to climate change action.

Charles III, a long-standing supporter of Cop and its goals, is unlikely to attend this year’s conference, after No 10 advised him not to. That advice has been controversial; the Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said that he hoped “common sense would prevail” and that the King would be able to attend.

As well as world leaders, ministers and negotiators, numerous members of civil society, businesses, NGOs and the media attend Cop. There are fears, however, that many activists and delegates with lower incomes will be unable to go because of high accommodation costs and concerns about Egypt’s human rights record. In addition, the hosts have recently decided to tighten security for the opening Monday of the summit, meaning many civil society groups and even governmental groups may have to cancel their planned events on key issues.

What’s on the agenda?

The UN has published a calendar of themes for the conference. Alongside the first two days dedicated to the world leaders summit, there are days dedicated to finance, biodiversity and decarbonisation, among others. Activists and organisers are also keen for the conference to address the “loss and damage” that climate change has caused, and the financial burden this has left for developing countries.

As the conference is being hosted in an African country, issues that are of particular importance to the continent, such as adaptation to climate change and climate finance, are expected to be a priority. Although Africa accounts for the smallest share of greenhouse gas emissions of any continent, its countries are some of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Overall, the UN says the key goals of the summit are to “review the implementation of the convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement”, and “adopt decisions to further develop and implement these three instruments”. António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, has warned that efforts to keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C are “on life support”.

How can I stay up to date?

Key moments from the conference will be streamed live on YouTube, and social media platforms will “enable virtual participation”, according to the official website.

You can see all of the New Statesman’s coverage of Cop27 here.