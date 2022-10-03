Why the King must speak at Cop27

Charles spoke at the Cop26 climate conference last year, as did the Queen. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

“I have drawn great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages – especially the young – in calling for everyone to play their part,” Elizabeth II noted in a video-message at Cop26, the UN climate conference, last year. At the time these words seemed innocuously vague. Today they have new weight.

After an intervention by Liz Truss, Charles III will not be following his mother’s lead at Cop27 in Egypt in November. Despite the King being a renowned and long-standing champion of environmental protection, The Times reports that the Prime Minister advised him not to attend. So instead of urging others to “play their part”, his own role will be lessened.

That it is Truss who has ensured this is no surprise. Her growth-at-any-cost approach to the economy has always been on an ideological collision course with Charles’s concern that over-consumption is harming people and the planet. Truss’s first few weeks in office have been marked by de-regulatory, anti-environment policies that will remove protections and make it harder for Britain to reduce its carbon emissions. Silencing Charles fits with this assault on nature.

Yet in making the monarchy part of her ideological battleground, Truss is further exposing her own shaky constitutional position. Yes, a king should remain scrupulously neutral on political issues; the prime minister, for their part, should have a clear democratic mandate. In her recent mini-Budget, Truss had authorisation from neither the electorate nor cabinet.

Related

It is also perfectly possible for Charles to make politically neutral comments on climate change. How to tackle the challenge may be deeply politicised, but the science speaks for itself: unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut rapidly and deeply, then devastating climate “tipping points” will very probably be passed. The British public gets this, with around a quarter citing climate and environment as a major issue of concern in Ipsos polling. The UK’s target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 was enshrined in law in 2019 – planning not to meet it would surely be an unconstitutional move.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

There is precedent for the monarch speaking at a climate conference even within the present electoral cycle. Some in the Tory party have suggested that Prince William could go in Charles’s place, but at last year’s summit three generations of royals took part: the Queen, Charles and William. If only William attends this year the UK will weaken its soft power on an issue on which it formerly led the world.

And as head of the association of Commonwealth nations, Charles arguably has a responsibility to represent the interests of those beyond Britain’s borders too. Climate change is hitting the poorest hardest, and the World Bank has warned that it will increase extreme poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean by 300 per cent this decade.

All of which is to say that Truss is in the wrong. Charles must be allowed to speak at Cop27, as his mother did at the last conference. The Queen called for leaders to rise above politics and “achieve true statesmanship” on the climate – words that the Prime Minister, more than anyone, now needs to hear.

[See also: Will Liz Truss’s U-turn on the 45p tax rate be enough to save her premiership?]