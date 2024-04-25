Can Labour get Britain’s trains back on track?

Train travel in the UK has become an increasingly painful experience in the past few years. Prices continue to rise at an astonishing rate, meanwhile delays, cancellations and strikes have become the norm. Many have simply given up on this mode of transport.
Last night, Labour announced their plan to get Britain’s railways back on track. But what does this mean? And could bringing trains back into public ownership really fix the dire state of rail travel in the UK?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined in the studio by George Eaton, senior editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.
Read: Louise Haigh: Labour manifesto will pledge rail renationalisation
