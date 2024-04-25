Can Britain quit smoking for good? – with Philip Morris International

Photo by dore art / Shutterstock

MPs have voted to back Rishi Sunak’s progressive smoking ban. Can it work?

The Tobacco & Vapes Bill includes new legislation to increase the smoking age by one year, every year, banning the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 1st January 2009. MPs have voted the bill through its second reading and it is now in the committee stage.

The tobacco firm Philip Morris International have pledged to move away from selling cigarettes, and instead focus on heated tobacco products. In this episode, Becky Slack is joined by Dr Moira Gilchrist of Philip Morris International, to discuss the company’s plans for a “smoke-free future” and whether Britain – and tobacco firms – really can kick cigarettes for good.

This episode was paid for by Philip Morris International. The New Statesman retains full editorial control.

Listen to the podcast in full above or on the Spotlight on Policy podcast channel.