Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Energy & Climate Tech
28 November 2022

The UK has the least insulated homes in Western Europe

British houses were found to lose an average of 3°C every five hours.

By Nick Ferris

Photo by Adam Vaughan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This article was originally published on 13 September. It has been republished in light of the news today (28 November) that the UK government will spend an extra £1bn on insulating the UK’s least energy efficient homes.

Temperatures are dropping, the days are getting shorter and winter is setting in across Europe. As the price of energy increases, so too will energy savings from insulation measures such as cavity wall insulation, double glazing and loft insulation. Unfortunately for UK residents, our homes are the least well-insulated in western Europe.

With an indoor temperature of 20°C and an outside temperature of 0°C, UK homes lose an average of 3°C every five hours, according to a September 2022 analysis from the think tank the Institute for Government. This is worse than all the western European countries, with a range of climates, represented in the think tank's survey. 

As recently as ten years ago the UK was managing more than two million installations of loft and cavity wall insulation a year. But a string of policy decisions over the past decade – including David Cameron’s drive in 2013 to “cut the green crap” – have left the UK far behind in the race to make our buildings more energy efficient. 

[See also: Who's in and who's out at the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities?]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins

Topics in this article: , ,