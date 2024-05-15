Going head-to-head with Lisa Nandy over Gaza

Photo by PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

I appear fairly regularly in the media, but Question Time has a unique power to make me nervous. It is watched by more people than most other political panel shows combined, and can make or break careers. The presence of an audience adds a further layer of uncertainty: you can never quite predict what questions will be asked, how the audience will react to the panellists or who will receive the elusive applause.

I first appeared on the show five years ago, at the tender age of 25, when I went head-to-head with Jacob Rees-Mogg in a debate about the legacy of the British empire. Rees-Mogg sparked a diplomatic incident by pointing out that the concentration camps used by the British Army in the Boer War, in which tens of thousands of people died, had lower mortality rates than Glasgow at the time. Neither the South Africans nor the Scots were particularly pleased with the comparison.

It was with this very vivid memory at the front of my mind that I made the journey up to Stoke-on-Trent for a recent show. I have learned a lot in five years, and I feel much more confident expressing my ideas. But the stakes felt higher than usual given that we’re watching a Western-backed military power slaughter innocent civilians in the run-up to a general election that will almost inevitably see the governing party removed from office. I knew I was going to be the only person on the panel with a dissenting view on Gaza, and it was critical to subject the shadow international development secretary, Lisa Nandy, to a rigorous cross-examination on the topic.

In the midst of the debate, I asked Nandy why she had never challenged Keir Starmer on the comments he made on LBC, in which he argued that Israel had the right to cut off water and power to Gaza – a clear breach of international law. Nandy claimed that Starmer had never made the comments, then that “he’s clarified exactly… what he meant”, despite Emily Thornberry having defended them on Newsnight. Politicians are often sent out in the media to defend the indefensible, but they should draw the line at obscuring the truth.

Reasons to sweat

Nerves were not the only reason I found myself somewhat hot under the collar as I headed up to Stoke. The week brought the beginnings of summer to much of the UK, as well as incredible sightings of the Northern Lights in many parts of the country – including astonishingly bright pinks and greens where I live in Cornwall. Unfortunately, my unforgiving book tour schedule meant I was unable to enjoy the sun, surf and solar storms on offer at home, and instead found myself on my way to London, mulling over some more troubling climatic news.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A survey of several hundred of the world’s leading climate scientists found that 80 per cent expect global temperatures to reach at least 2.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This figure is way beyond the 1.5°C limit the world agreed to in Paris in 2015, and would lead to a “semi-dystopian” future replete with extreme weather events, mass migration and famine. Many of the scientists surveyed said they felt hopeless and depressed at the world’s ongoing dependence on fossil fuels, and the failure of governments around the world to invest in decarbonisation.

Strong feelings

While the weather and climate are very different things, the sun does bring a heightened awareness of global heating. Climate anxiety is rising, particularly among young people. In 2021 a survey found that more than half of people aged between 16 and 25 felt “sad”, “anxious” or “powerless” about climate breakdown.

This sense of powerlessness is not limited to climate activists. Powerlessness – and the rage it generates – is the defining emotion animating modern politics. As I argue in my book Vulture Capitalism, it stems both from the astonishing centralisation of power within modern capitalism and the crushing of collective movements that seek to resist it. This is why I find so much hope in organisations that bring people together to fight for peace, justice and sustainability in their workplaces, in their communities, and on the streets.

Into the waves

Actions speak louder than words, so on 18 May I’ll be heading home to Newquay, grabbing my surfboard and paddling out with Surfers Against Sewage to protest the unforgiveable pollution being perpetrated by our privatised water companies (which Will Dunn writes about on page 22). If surfing isn’t your thing, there are plenty more ways to get involved, from joining a union to getting involved in the climate movement and volunteering in your local community. In a world that encourages us to see ourselves as isolated, competing individuals, any action that brings us together to support each other is a powerful act of rebellion.

[See also: Labour is yet to win over the north]