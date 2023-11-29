Facing blowback from James Dyson

Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Dyson

“All stand.” And the assembled barristers, court staff, journalists, PR consultants and solitary billionaire (we’ll get to him later) in Court 12 of the High Court jump to their feet. Then everyone’s back down again as Mr Justice Jay takes his position facing the murmuring courtroom. I’ve always found attending court rather like going to an aerobics class or Catholic mass – I’m always a good ten seconds behind on the movements, understand a fraction of the jargon and generally feel a little sweaty and nauseated. On this occasion there really should be little to be feeling anxious about. Or should there?

The Mirror is defending a libel claim brought against us by wheelbarrow/vacuum cleaner/Airwrap* entrepreneur James Dyson (*delete as applicable depending on your age). In January 2022, the Mirror columnist Brian Reade commented on Dyson’s status as a role model, referencing his announcement in 2019 that his company was moving its global headquarters or corporate headquarters (such semantics now lie at the heart of this case) to Singapore, in the context of Dyson being a leading proponent of Brexit. Dyson has argued that the article was vitriolic and unjustified.

[See also: Why the British Museum should return the Elgin Marbles]

Now, unlike contributors for titles such as, er, the New Statesman, the aim of a tabloid commentator is to make their point robustly, simply and quickly. I thought Reade had done just that in his column. He even got a vacuum cleaner gag in there – what’s not to like?

Related

Quite a bit, it seems, for Sir James, who launched a £1m legal case on the back of a few words. It’s a big financial undertaking for organisations like Reach plc, which owns the Mirror, to fight cases such as these. But we have to defend what we believe is honest journalism. For regardless of what you think about Brexit or billionaires or Far East trade opportunities or hair dryers, a healthy democracy depends on journalists being able to air freely and honestly held opinions. We’ll see what the judge thinks some time before Christmas.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Down the Google hole

On the subject of journalistic freedoms, I am invited to take part in a panel event, chaired by the former BBC director-general Tony Hall, asking: “What kind of news provision does a successful modern democracy need?” There’s a lot of talk about the importance of plurality – particularly from the lovely woman from GB News – and the spokeswoman from the BBC is all about transparency and trust, as she should be.

Rozina Breen, the ever-impressive head of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, speaks about the need for greater consideration of who is deciding “The News”. Who is commissioning, who is creating, who is editing – and what, if anything, do these people understand about the public who need our news? Yet, amid this deep thinking, I can’t help but subscribe to what I’m sure would have been Abba’s assessment of media in a modern democracy. It’s all about “money, money, money”.

At present, the money is pretty hard to come by. Good journalism is under threat from the digital platforms that use our content, grow fat on the ad revenues and toy with us as they choose. Google and Facebook now take more than half of all global ad revenues. It’s harder and harder for media companies to get even a sliver of the pie which they have baked.

Holding power to account

Even worse, we are at the mercy of platform algorithm changes that can overnight downgrade readers’ ability to find us through online search. And, of course, fewer people reading stories means fewer readers seeing ads, which means less revenue, which means fewer journalists. When Birmingham City Council went bust back in October, Google ranked stories by foreign news outfits, whose journalists wouldn’t be able to find the city on a map, well above Birmingham Live, whose journalists have lived and worked in the city for decades. That cannot be right.

The Digital Markets Bill, intended to regulate competition in this area, is working its way through parliament. If successful, it could be transformative for the industry. It’s time to address the unfettered and unaccountable power of the tech platforms.

Terry the venerable

On Monday 27 November nearly every national print title paid tribute on its front pages to Terry Venables, the former England manager, who had died two days earlier. The Mirror’s splash was a picture of Venables, arms outstretched in front of a bank of photographers, alongside the headline “The Great Showman”.

For those of us who remember the glorious drama of Euro 96, in England, he was most certainly that.

[See also: My investigation into Russell Brand]