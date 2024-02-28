The Jury: Murder Trial and the misogyny of the British public

Photo by Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

On Channel 4, a disquieting experiment in which the jury trial – still so shrouded in secrecy – is given a weird MOT in a series that’s part reality show and part social experiment. For anyone who has ever sat through a long court case, its sickly combination of fascination and monotony will be all too familiar: when it comes to verisimilitude, all it lacks is a vending machine and the smell of instant coffee; restlessness, irritation – and sometimes horror – prickle the skin throughout, like an old woollen sweater. But, in the end, it has less to say about British justice than it thinks. Its true subject is groupthink. In its airless spaces, the bullies, the cliques and the borderline hysterics act with impunity, their pincer movements dubiously oiled with therapy-speak, by the new-found conviction that “lived experience” (my most hated tautology) is their trump card.

But let’s take a breath! The Jury: Murder Trial runs over four consecutive nights, and replicates, word for word, the real murder trial of “John Reisdale”, who killed his wife, Helen, by hitting her over the head with an industrial hammer at their home in rural Essex. In the TV show, as was the case in reality, Reisdale does not dispute that he caused his wife’s death; when the police arrived to arrest him, he was quietly waiting for them. However, the defence’s case is that his crime was not murder, but manslaughter, on the grounds of loss of control following extreme provocation.

John Reisdale is a pseudonym because this project rests on the fact that, for its duration, no one must be able discover the verdict in the real case. The producers have assembled not one, but two juries. Both listen to the same judge and the same barristers and witnesses, at the end of which both must return their verdict – the twist being that neither jury knows about the existence of the other. Will they vote the same way? Or will they take different paths? Obviously, I mustn’t answer these questions. But what I can tell you is that, from the outset, the producers seem to be convinced that two different verdicts will be proof of the system’s inadequacy in a way that matching verdicts would not – something I don’t believe to be the case (both juries could still be wrong, even if they voted the same way). To bolster this suggestion, various experts appear (Nazir Afzal, a former Crown prosecutor, is one), confessing their anxiety about British justice and suggesting that other countries do it better. In Denmark, for instance, jurors are trained and paid to do the job for a year.

So much for the experiment. What about entertainment? Does it work as television? Only partially, I think. Here are 24 people, none of whom we’ve clapped eyes on before, and almost immediately they’re rowing. Picture the Big Brother house, minus the AstroTurf and hot tub (though there is a kettle), then add in that they’re arguing not about who ate the last digestive, but about whether a man killed a woman in cold blood. It’s not exactly edifying. Even when they were at their most conscientious and reasonable – it’s amazing how much they all care about winning the argument – I wanted to stick my fingers in my ears. The post-spat hugs, as unerringly regular as any prison timetable, made me worry for prospective real-life jurors everywhere.

Amid all this, one thing stands out: the shocking way some men still talk about women; the easy excuses they make for violence against them. Gary, a retired caretaker, understood Reisdale’s loss of control; he used to chuck cups of coffee at his wife, to get rid “of the energy inside”. Ricky, a builder, insisted there are two sides to every story, even those involving industrial hammers. What, he wanted to know, had Helen done to push Reisdale to his limit? Aaron, a bus driver, worried that if Reisdale was convicted of murder he wouldn’t be able to see his children, and what man should be put through that?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Having watched this series, I’m no wiser about juries and how their processes might be improved. But I’m chastened all the same. The m-word (misogyny). It’s always there somewhere. Whatever your sex, do bear it in mind as you inch carefully through this unfathomable world.

The Jury: Murder Trial

Channel 4

[See also: Michael Sheen’s The Way review: audacious, intellectual TV]