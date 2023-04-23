ITV’s Malpractice is preposterous – but so gripping, you won’t mind

Photo by World Productions for ITV

A good writer can make just about anything, if not wholly plausible, then at least so gripping that the disbelief only bubbles up much later (I think of Ian McEwan here, a man who screws with my scepticism as no other novelist can). Is Malpractice, ITV’s new medical thriller, credible? On balance, no, it isn’t. But every time I consider abandoning it – I’ve seen previews of two episodes, and am about to crack open a third – it pulls me right back in. In its schlocky thrall, I’m (mostly) able to ignore not only all the mad coincidences, but even the rather more prosaic fact that none of the doctors and nurses in this post-pandemic hospital (this is explicit: one strand of its plot turns on the events of 2020) ever seems to wear a mask.

I guess the masks have been chucked the better that we might hear every word of Grace Ofori-Attah’s script. It moves fast, and each line counts. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is a senior registrar in a Yorkshire A&E department. When the series begins, it’s the end of a long day (or the start of another one, for those on the late shift). She’s treating a patient who has taken an overdose, a young woman she mysteriously knew was shortly to arrive by ambulance courtesy of a text message from someone identified only as Rose. All should be well – the antidote is working – but then hell breaks out. In reception, a boy with gunshot wounds lies bleeding on the floor, beside him a wild-eyed and armed man. Edwards goes out and confronts the gunman – she ignores completely the advice of the hospital security team – and seconds later, the boy is duly being lifted into the bed previously occupied by the overdose patient (no other was available).

[See also: ITV’s Raoul Moat drama is sickening, cynical TV]

Tick-tock, tick-tock. What follows is a blur of needles in arms, scalpels in bodies and (uh oh: what’s this?) patient notes hurriedly adjusted. Something, however, is about to go badly wrong. Left in the care of a junior doctor, Ramya Morgan (Priyanka Patel), the overdose patient dies unexpectedly. Did Morgan mishear the instructions Edwards frantically gave her? Or did one of the two women fail to do her job properly? These questions become pressing when the patient’s family makes a complaint, and Edwards, as the senior doctor on duty that day, must face the scrutiny of the Medical Investigation Unit (the AC-12 of West Yorkshire hospitals; the drama is made by the same company that brought us Line of Duty). Apparently, the fact that she single-handedly saved the life of the bleeding boy now counts for nothing.

Related

On paper, all this sounds a bit bureaucratic, a matter of process more than negligence, let alone anything more dastardly. Except Edwards isn’t quite the scrubs-wearing warrior queen she seems. Ofori-Attah’s script is about to deliver drug addiction, corruption, theft, possible manslaughter and some light establishment sexism; if it only had fully drawn characters, too, it really would be something. But we’re watching chess pieces: pawns in latex gloves, stethoscopes swinging. Who is a saint, and who is a sinner? At this point, it’s impossible to tell, which is both why we’ll keep watching, and why we’ll forget the entire thing the instant it ends.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sure, I’m a bit bothered that Edwards appears to know one of those investigating her, George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) – and how is it that he gets his hands on her phone records, seemingly overnight? He’s a medic, not a cop. Wouldn’t he need a court order? But I’m writing this in the harsh light of day. Last night, lying on the sofa with my laptop balanced on my knees, I was as credulous as a child. I swallowed George’s timelines like they were vitamins (yes, this series does come with a whiteboard). Even his cack-handed interview technique (he harasses his witnesses while they’re rushing around A&E worrying about lumbar punctures) seemed just dandy accompanied with a large glass of wine and a small bowl of something so salty no doctor would ever prescribe it.

I so badly want to know what’s going to happen, and thanks to this, my disbelief isn’t merely suspended. Like Edwards’s boss, Leo Harris (James Purefoy), a man who’s known for disappearing at inopportune moments, it is missing in action; in absentia for as long as every episode lasts.

Malpractice

ITV, Sundays, 9pm; available on catch-up

[See also: Daisy Jones & the Six: an unconvincing, overly slick take on the 1970s rock scene]