As Succession ends – how long should a great TV show run?

The question of when to end a TV series is a perfect example of the tension between art and commerce. Many series are cancelled earlier than we’d like, provoking an outcry. Many are kept going past their prime, provoking disdain. But sometimes a writer gets the luxury of choosing the moment, and that’s what Jesse Armstrong, the creator of Succession, has decided: the much-anticipated fourth season of his HBO comedy drama will be its last.

Of course, there’s no one ideal duration for a TV show. In the UK “Fawlty Towers only did 12 episodes” is often cited as proof that all great sitcoms should be as short – at least it was, until John Cleese announced his plan to produce new episodes, 40 years after the original run. But this argument is a nonsense in any case. Some premises are exhausted faster than others – and “farce in a hotel” has its limits. You can even see this in some episodes of the second series – “Basil the Rat” feels like a reworking of “The Kipper and the Corpse”, for instance.

Armstrong is one of the most notable British sitcom writers to ignore the 12-episode “rule” in the 21st century. Channel 4’s longest-running sitcom by some distance is Peep Show, which ran for nine series and was co-created by Armstrong with Sam Bain. But it was central to the humour of Peep Show that its characters would always revert to type and sabotage themselves, meaning they never had to change much. The simplicity of this set-up meant the show could support a wide range of stories and keep going for a long time. A similarly open format produced Seinfeld, whose 180 high-quality episodes still loop endlessly in syndication.

[See also: BBC One’s The Gold review: outstandingly enjoyable TV]

Related

For the “story of the week” structure of TV comedy and drama, the right time to end is generally when a show becomes too repetitive or, in search of novelty, twists the format into something less appealing. But over the decades, that model of self-contained episodes has become less prevalent, and in the streaming era a TV series is more likely to be regarded as a single ongoing story. This raises the stakes around the decision of when to bring it to an end. The ending of a story is what gives it meaning, and choosing when to end a story that’s been told over multiple seasons of TV becomes a far more creatively significant act.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This artistic challenge, and the strength of feeling around beloved TV series, means it’s difficult to identify great shows that have, by common consensus, stopped at the right time. Happy Valley is an obvious recent one: the very personal nature of the enmity between Catherine and Tommy meant there was a need for that satisfying final chapter. The Wire and Breaking Bad both checked out after five seasons with their reputations intact. But most other acclaimed multi-season shows have sparked debates over weaker later seasons and disappointing endings: The Sopranos, Lost, Game of Thrones.

As Armstrong points out, “there’s a promise in the title of Succession”. He’s decided to deliver on that promise – to “do something a bit more muscular and complete” and go out “strong”. Given the complexity of feeling the audience has for these characters – they’re all awful, but fascinating – the ending of Succession is likely to be divisive. But few would argue he’s deferred it too long. It does feel like the time is right.

Read more:

Fleishman Is in Trouble is a slick but exhausting portrait of New York wealth

Babi Yar: a harrowing masterpiece of Ukraine under Nazi rule

Nolly review: Russell T Davies’s series is more than a melodrama