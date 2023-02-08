An Everywoman on her way up

Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker in Funny Woman. Photo by Ben Blackhall/Potboiler Productions/Sky Uk Limited

Morwenna Banks’ adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 2014 novel Funny Girl is adorable: a tonic up there with a new coat and a maraschino cherry on a cocktail stick.

But then, in Gemma Arterton it has an indisputably adorable star. I’m not exaggerating a bit when I say I could happily watch her goofing around in her blonde wig and her little coloured cardigans every night of the week. Comedy and a Lancashire accent suit her so well, she upstages even Rupert Everett, here speckled all over with liver spots and sporting a fuzzy wig and Ken Dodd teeth.

It’s called Funny Woman, a title I prefer to the book’s. Somehow, it feels like more of an acknowledgement that women weren’t really allowed to be funny in the Sixties, which is when the series is set (though I’m not sure they are even now): a funny woman then was a peculiar woman, not an amusing one.

But the story is basically the same: Barbara Parker (Arterton), the reigning Miss Blackpool Belle and a major fan of Lucille Ball, throws in both her job at her father’s rock factory and her butcher fiancé, and legs it to London hoping to become someone. There, she finds an awful attic in Earl’s Court (her flatmate’s always boiling her knickers on a gas ring), a job in the hat department of a smart department store and, most surprising of all, a vaguely seedy theatrical agent in the form of one Brian Debenham (Everett). A stint as an exotic dancer in Soho will, should she want such a thing, soon be hers.

Related

But none of this is enough. Barbara’s restlessness embodies that of the age – if the age could neatly be wrapped in cellophane like a boiled sweet, which it can’t, of course. After an awful lot of auditions, she’s finally seen by the men behind her favourite radio comedy, The Awkward Squad: four posh Cambridge types who fancy themselves as cutting edge. They’re making a new sitcom for a broadcasting company that strongly resembles the BBC, in which a part as a nicely spoken brunette called Cicely is still going – and though I’d better not spell out precisely what happens next, I will say that Barbara is about to become a walking, talking revolution. In summary: eat your heart out, John Osborne.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The comedy in Funny Woman is broad, to put it mildly: you can see every banana skin from about a mile off. But this seems not much to matter in context. The storytelling is delightfully and unashamedly old-fashioned, its writer interested only in the enjoyment of her audience (which should comprise young and old: I can imagine my small and terrifyingly perspicacious niece, E, liking this series as much as I do).

There is a feeling, watching the cast, that everyone is enjoying themselves: David Threlfall as Barbara’s fond father, George; Rosie Cavaliero as her clucking Aunty Marie; Arsher Ali as Dennis, the buttoned-up producer of the sitcom in which she will (won’t she?) star; Morwenna Banks (acting as well as writing) as Brian’s eternally soothing wife, Patsy.

The clichés – the jokes about tripe, and regional accents, and Barbara’s wraparound lack of sophistication – work mostly in Funny Woman’s favour, bolstering our longing for its heroine to take London and the world by storm. She’s an Everywoman, albeit one with cheekbones so sharp her jilted fiancé could probably use them to slice luncheon meat.

It may be, though, that our investment in Barbara isn’t only down to her likeability; to her endearing habit of saying aloud what other people only think. For if her obstacle-race of a rise seems unlikely in its own time, it strikes me as being utterly out of reach in ours.

Yes, her bedsit is pokey, and people patronise her to the back of beyond. But even when she’s on her uppers, she can just about manage to live. Postwar London is still broken down and peeling, its fuggy cafés and smoky buses still affordable, even to the poor – and perhaps this lends the series a certain piercing tenderness.

While not everyone may long for the golden age of light entertainment (though I’ll admit that I do, sometimes), we all of us ache for a world in which sharp upward trajectories might again be possible, whether in kitten heels or not.

Funny Woman

Sky Max, 9 February, 9pm; available on catch-up

[See also: How The Last of Us turns the apocalypse into mindless entertainment]