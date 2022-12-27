Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. TV
27 December 2022

The New Statesman’s best TV shows of 2022

The highlights of the year, from The English to The White Lotus.

By Rachel Cooke

The English. Photo by Diego López Calvín / Drama Republic / BBC / Amazon Studios

Marriage (BBC One)

Stefan Golaszewski’s plangent, exquisitely observed masterpiece, starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean as a couple muddling along.

The English (BBC Two)

In which Hugo Blick tips his Stetson, circles his wagons, and brilliantly reinvents the Western for the Brexit generation.

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Mike White’s delicious satire of the spoiled, anhedonic rich returns – with added nastiness.

The Newsreader (BBC Two/ABC)

Who could resist the Poison-scented embrace of this winning Australian import set in an Eighties TV newsroom?

Sherwood (BBC One)

James Graham’s crime drama set in a Nottinghamshire village haunted by the miners’ strike: rich, complex, utterly gripping.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The Dropout (Hulu/Disney+)

Could Amanda Seyfried have been any more superb – or weird – as the biotech fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes?

Content from our partners
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Spotlight
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
James Dunn
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
Rob Allen

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

In which a famous cricketer uses a bat and a ball to change young lives. Impossible to watch without weeping.

Big Oil vs the World (BBC Two)

Serious, long-form journalism about climate change and corruption that was revelatory, important and – above all – insomnia-inducing.

Chloe (BBC Two)

Click start: drama about self-invention and social media starring Erin Doherty that should have grabbed far more attention than it did.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

Like it or not, Matt Hancock’s appearance told us innumerable things about ourselves, as well as about him – every single one of them bad.

Explore our other 2022 Culture round-ups:

The best albums of 2022

Books of the year 2022

The best films of 2022

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 07 Dec 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Christmas Special