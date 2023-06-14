Keep cameras out of British courtrooms

Photo by Getty Images

The last 18 months have been an effective public-service warning against the media’s involvement in sensitive, high-profile court cases. In 2022, a glut of celebrity trials, in both the UK and the US, drew global attention and revealed something ugly about how our culture interacts with the justice system, and how it perceives objectively grievous harms.

It didn’t matter whether the cases concerned serious allegations (such as Ryan Giggs’s alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend) or slighter issues (such as the defamation case between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna or Rooney vs Vardy, also known as “Wagatha Christie”), the media – traditional news and social media – became obsessive. Endless coverage made light of alarming claims, and treated these trials less like painful lawsuits between real people and more like extended editions of reality shows.

Among these media circuses, none was worse than the frenzy that engulfed Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard. This stood out from the others not just for its complexity, length and the public’s long-standing fascination with the ex-couple, but because the trial was filmed. For more than a month, proceedings were live-streamed to audiences daily, accruing a total of 83.9 million hours watched. On social media, videos attacking the celebrities in question – particularly Heard – gained billions of views, largely created from clips uploaded directly from the proceedings.

The horror show of Depp vs Heard became a cautionary tale for how media voyeurism in the social media age can turn a sensitive case – one already primed for outsized attention – into its own content vertical, with seriously negative effects. Countless articles have covered the ripple effect this trial will have on domestic abuse victims; Channel 4 even made a documentary about the trial, one episode of which was dedicated to the online abuse Heard continues to experience. Despite the professed lessons learned from these trials and their chilling aftermath, there appears to be an appetite for even more.

Related

A movement is growing in the UK to introduce cameras to courtrooms. Last summer, just two months after Depp vs Heard finished, TV cameras were allowed into a criminal trial for the first time in Britain (only to film a few minutes – specifically of the judge handing down a verdict and explaining their reasoning). Last month, it was reported that the Ministry of Justice was considering a move to allow “US-style TV coverage” of UK trials. This debate came to a head earlier in June with Prince Harry’s appearance in the phone-hacking court case against Mirror Group Newspapers. This 100-person lawsuit, which includes the prince, alleges that the group’s newspapers unlawfully gathered information between 1991 and 2011. Prince Harry’s statements, however mundane, have been seized on and dissected online, while the courtroom illustrations have become a source of widespread fascination. Sky News even went so far as to hire an actor to play him giving his testimony.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life.



There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor.



Watch ☟ pic.twitter.com/fxUx0ngOt5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023



Many people have argued the UK is behind the times in keeping cameras out of courtrooms, as if inviting them in might quell the fanatical media storms that follow. They make the claim that this would improve transparency – that there is a public interest argument, even an obligation to the public to give them as much access to trials as possible.

But what benefit is there to giving us zoomed-in, live-streamed versions of high-profile legal proceedings? We are well aware of what is going on in these courtrooms already: we get dozens of write-ups a day, with the details of testimonies and blow-by-blow accounts published alongside front-page stories in tabloids as well as broadsheets. If you really wanted more, there’s even a public gallery you could sit in. The Prince Harry recreations are only possible because of how much detail is presently available. What transparency do so many people feel they’re missing?

The answer – and, more importantly, what a camera provides – is content to turn a standard media cycle into addictive, can’t-look-away entertainment. In the UK, we can’t see the tiny shifts a witness makes in their seat; someone’s tone; whether a defendant seems comfortable, or overly so; a barrister’s demeanour. We lose the details that could lead to endless TikToks debating the cadence of someone’s speech, TV panels on which guests debate a witness’s believability, or Twitter threads where people demand the public “decide for themselves” (as we saw with Depp vs Heard). We already get ample information about major trials, but we are spared the B-roll that will largely be broadcast-rating fodder.

This obsessive voyeurism, and the desperation to get more, does little beyond feeding the worst impulses of an already-frenzied audience – as well as a media that is all too eager to turn these often complex trials into premiere, bottom-line-benefiting entertainment. Even in the absence of cameras – as Sky News evidenced – the media will still scramble to manufacture something that looks eye-catching and salacious. The idea that interest will be appeased by giving people even more, risks confusing public transparency with sensationalism.

[See also: When Prince Harry fell to Earth]