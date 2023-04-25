What does “love bombing” really mean?

“Abusive”. “Gaslighting”. “Traumatic”. “Narcissist”. These terms, coined to describe specific relationship dynamics or psychological phenomena, have become far more commonly used over the past decade – and their meanings have become diluted as a result. As these once-useful terms are bandied around on social media, their meanings are broadened to encompass a wide spectrum of behaviours that many of us would agree do not amount to abuse, even if unkind. Language always evolves but the misuse of such serious terms comes with real implications.

Enter “love bombing”. If you’re not aware of the phrase, it’s a psychological term used to describe a specific pattern of behaviour common in abusive relationships – a form of coercive control where an abuser attempts to influence the actions of a victim through excessive affection. By showering a person with gifts and attention – especially early on in a relationship – the abuser can establish trust and encourage dependency that can later be use to manipulate a their victim. (One popular example of this behaviour can be found in the Netflix docu-series The Tinder Swindler.)

Having grown in popularity in the last decade, use of the term has spiked online in the last three years. It has been wildly misused, the definition stretched to include anyone who is initially responsive but then ghosts the person they’re dating or even anyone who shows extreme enthusiasm soon after meeting someone new. “Love bombing” is regularly applied hyperbolically to any thoughtless or embarrassing grand gestures of romance or outpourings of affection, rather than being limited to a specific precursor to emotional abuse or coercive control. This has obscured what “love bombing” actually means.

But we may finally be getting some necessary clarity. As of Monday (24 April) the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) now includes love bombing – alongside other forms of coercive control – in its guidance on the prosecution of abusive partners, describing it as a “highly manipulative” tactic used in domestic abuse, where “the suspect will intermittently do what appears to be loving acts, seeking to present these as interrupting or negating the course of conduct rather than forming part of it”. Kate Brown, a chief crown prosecutor and national lead for domestic abuse at the CPS, said: “We do not underestimate the impact of stalking or controlling or coercive behaviour on victims, who can be forced to change their daily routines, left in fear of their life and totally consumed by this offending… These controlling offences can quickly escalate and that is why we’re absolutely committed to prosecuting wherever our legal test is met and will always seek out relevant orders to protect victims.”

Related

[See also: How to build a language: inside the Oxford English Dictionary]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This news will come as a relief to those who have spent years advocating for more modern forms of abuse to be formally recognised. But this official recognition and definition of the concept is long overdue. Just like other terms that become common parlance on social media well before institutions are aware of them, the internet has already attached a million meanings to the phrase. Buckling under so many (often conflicting) definitions, it now means little to most people.

This may partly be why terms like “love bombing” proliferate on social media in the first place. Unable to find widely-accepted terminology that describes the harm they experience, people seek out and popularise language missing from formal recognition, hoping to gain some kind of validation for their feelings. Without a widely accepted definition, such concepts are inevitably misused – formally recognising these terms sooner might both validate people’s experience, giving them the tools to better understand it, and prevent such extreme dilution of the concepts.

Language inflation is a long-established linguistic trend that happens with or without social media’s help. Nothing will completely prevent people on the internet from jumping to extremes. But if sources other than social media clearly defined these terms, and what the behaviours they describe actually look like, this cycle of distortion and hyperbole might at least slow down. No one – not even those who feel validated by their misapplication – benefits from denying their real meaning.

[See also: The furore over Oxfam’s “woke” language guide misses the point]