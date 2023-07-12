Why Wimbledon is made for radio

Photo by Kolbz / Getty Images

Tennis has never struck me as a sport well-suited to radio. Remember in Willy Russell’s 1980 play Educating Rita when the heroine is asked how one might go about resolving the staging difficulties of Ibsen’s Peer Gynt and responds simply, “Do it on the radio”? Tennis is like the opposite of that. It’s a game where precision really counts. Was that ball out or did it just clip the line? Look at the spin on that drop shot! Break point: can you sense the tension in body language as one of the top seeds realises he’s in trouble? To fully grasp the highs and lows, you have to see it.

Or so I always thought – until recently, when I was struck down by some horrific summer virus that rendered me incapable of getting out of bed or even really opening my eyes. So in the hours between painkiller-induced naps, when the world felt woozy and not quite real, I turned to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wimbledon commentary. And it is a godsend. It’s not just the soothing, familiar voices of the commentators – although Gigi Salmon and Clare McDonnell both have the kind calm yet focused intonation that is instantly reassuring. They’re also, it turns out, superb at conveying all the visual drama of the court in audio format.

It’s not just an acceptable substitute for television; in some ways, it’s actually better. There’s an intimacy to radio which, if you listen long enough to get into the rhythm, can transport you to Centre Court far more intensely than the bird’s-eye cameras on BBC Two. And the superhuman speed with which the team describe what’s happening – “good first serve, backhand return, then forehand cross-court, wrong-footing her opponent who chops one into the net” – is exhilarating. “With radio, you’re the eyes of the listener, so you’re having to describe absolutely everything,” Salmon says in her commentary tips. “Really paint that picture to your full capabilities.”

Far from missing out, I feel I’ve experienced more of Wimbledon this year than ever before.

Related

Wimbledon

BBC Radio 5 Live

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: First we canonised Emma Raducanu – then we hounded her off the tennis court]