Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
22 February 2023

Does The Witch Trials of JK Rowling say anything new?

A former member of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church community interviews the Harry Potter author about the perils of polarised debate.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Not many children’s writers can spark controversy so intense that there are calls for their work to be boycotted – or even burned. But then, everything about JK Rowling’s career has been stratospherically outsized. Her journey from unknown and unpublished single mother to the first author worth more than $1bn is itself the stuff of fantasy stories. So, in a way, is the backlash that followed. Rags to riches; good vs evil. Since the summer of 2020, when she first began tweeting and writing about gender issues, Rowling has been branded transphobic and dangerous by young progressives who grew up with the Harry Potter books.

It’s a saga which has been so extensively covered that there is something wearying about yet another podcast devoted to the tale. But presenter Megan Phelps-Roper, who says she wants to uncover how Rowling “has become a kind of Voldemort – the villain of villains in her own stories”, has an unusual reason for her interest. As the granddaughter of Fred Phelps, the founder of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, she grew up in a fundamentalist Christian community that was convinced Rowling was a threat long before anyone was talking about the author’s views on transgender rights. While kids across the world were queuing for hours at bookshops to find out what Harry Potter did next, many Christian leaders were condemning the books as sinful and evil, trying to get them banned.

Phelps-Roper is interested in what happens when people are so sure of their own moral righteousness that they disengage from the conversation completely. “We should mistrust ourselves most when we are certain,” Rowling says at one point, having agreed to a rare in-depth interview that covers everything from her abusive first marriage to reflections on what speaking out has done to her legacy. Maybe – but given how polarised the debate has become and how toxic a figure Rowling is to the trans community, one thing we can be certain about is that a seven-episode podcast is unlikely to change any minds.  

The Witch Trials of JK Rowling
The Free Press

Read more:

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

“I can’t support it”: the Harry Potter fans boycotting Hogwarts Legacy

Content from our partners
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall

No, JK Rowling isn’t being erased by a book-binder

Don’t use cancel culture and JK Rowling to explain Salman Rushdie’s attack

Topics in this article : , , ,

This article appears in the 22 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Undoing of Nicola Sturgeon