Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
21 January 2023

The mystery of Havana syndrome

This strange story from investigative journalist Nicky Woolf sits at the intersection of so many dark subjects.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Illustration by Gail Armstrong / Ikon Images

Something about the podcast format makes it ideal for telling thriller stories. There’s a reason why so many viral hits have focused on true crime, psychological dramas, and tales of espionage: the blend of narrative, interviews, music and soundscapes can make the suspense so much greater than a TV documentary would manage. Plug in your headphones, close your eyes, and your imagination does the rest.

The Sound, a new eight-part series by investigative journalist Nicky Woolf, formerly an editor at this magazine, is all about the power of audio. In 2016, staff at the US embassy in Cuba started reporting symptoms – headaches, blurred vision, nausea, memory loss – after hearing a strange ringing noise. Dubbed “Havana syndrome”, the condition soon spread. It could not be explained by doctors, but scans suggested traumatic brain injury. Some patients have lasting health issues today. Were they victims of a terrifying new weapon based on sound waves? Of damage caused by drugs or exposure to pesticides? Of mass hysteria? 

[See also: Exposing the internet’s false prophets]

There is still no official explanation – but that makes the series no less compelling. This story about the potential for sonic warfare sits at the intersection of so many mysterious subjects: the dark side of geopolitics, bioethics, neuroscience, conspiracy theories, the long tail of the Cold War. It’s about the tension between the Castro and Trump administrations, the murky world of spy-craft and diplomacy, and the arms race to develop ever more ingenious and devastating weapons. But it’s also about the horror that one of your own senses might turn against you.

I don’t know if we’ll ever find out what happened in Havana, but the intimacy and intrigue of this podcast has me thoroughly spooked. Immersed in the narrative, I found myself lowering the volume on my headphones whenever the interviews were punctuated by white noise or piercing electrical hissing. Just in case.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The Sound
Apple Podcasts/Spotify

Content from our partners
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
Adrian Joseph

[See also: What Norman Mailer can teach us]

Topics in this article : , ,