Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
23 November 2022

How The Shipping Forecast became the nation’s favourite lullaby

In the BBC podcast The Sleeping Forecast, the distinctive maritime weather report is read over classical music – with soporific effects.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Photo by Lika Banshoya/Millennium Images

This column will be a little different to normal – but I promise you, it is worth it. Rather than review an upcoming programme or recent podcast, I am going to tell you about something that has been on BBC Sounds for over two years but which, if the reaction when I shared it on Twitter is anything to go by, so many people have yet to discover. It is called The Sleeping Forecast, and it is the most soothing thing I have ever listened to.

The concept (as the title suggests) is a play on The Shipping Forecast, which needs no introduction. For nearly a century on the BBC this “lyrical weather report” has been keeping seafarers safe and enchanting listeners who have no ties to the ocean but are nonetheless calmed by the poetic litany of mystical sounding places – Faeroes, South Utsire, Cromarty, German Bight. My mother always said it helped her drift off – it seems she wasn’t alone. For in June 2020 someone at the BBC had the genius idea of asking Radio 4 announcer Neil Nunes, who has the most beautiful and reassuring voice imaginable, to recite snippets of this distinctive maritime forecast over classical music in hour-long episodes. It is exquisitely soporific. I’m feeling relaxed just thinking about it.

I love the idea that something intended for a very specific nautical audience has become part of our collective psyche, a unique and cherished institution that has lulled generations of insomniac Brits to sleep. And now the words first used to warn sailors of storms have been taken entirely out of context to provide a very different kind of lifeline to an anxious nation. One day, perhaps, ships will be captained by artificial intelligence and there will be no need for announcers solemnly to tell us some mysterious force is “veering north-westerly” and “losing its identity”. But whether you prefer the original or The Sleeping Forecast’s wildly popular musical remix, I think many of us will still be falling asleep to the prayer-like incantation of “rain or thundery showers, moderate or good, occasionally poor”.

The Sleeping Forecast
BBC Sounds

[See also: The unbearable complacency of the Today programme]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins
“People want to buy and source locally now”
“People want to buy and source locally now”
Spotlight
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
James Dixon

Topics in this article: , , ,

This article appears in the 23 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Russian Roulette