Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
21 September 2022

Why rare earth metals “hold the key to our future”

In Radio 4’s The Scramble for Rare Earths, Misha Glenny explains how this small group of elements has replaced natural gas and oil as the critical raw material of the next century.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

A worker stokes pots containing the rare earth metal lanthanum, near Damao, China. Photo by David Gray / Reuters

In his 2008 book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld, the journalist Misha Glenny explored a secretive black market in which warlords and mafia bosses from across the globe were conducting dodgy deals with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other central African countries. They were trading weapons to warring factions not in exchange for drugs, but “rare earth elements”.

Glenny’s new radio series The Scramble for Rare Earths, airing throughout the week on BBC Radio 4, explores how this small group of metals has replaced natural gas and oil as the critical raw material that defines a “brutal competition” for natural resources between China, the US and Europe. In his words, these metals “hold the key to our future”.

The term “rare earths” refers to 17 chemically similar elements (15 lanthanides, plus scandium and yttrium), and is something of a misnomer. They were named as such when they were first discovered in the late 1700s, but we now know that they proliferate. These metals often have magnetic and electronic properties that lend them a “vast and wondrous array of applications” – cerium is used to colour glass, and is found in pink glassware and rose-coloured spectacles, but is also used as a “signal booster” that enables global internet communications. Yttrium and europium are used in smartphone batteries and display screens, and samarium is used to treat lung cancer. Some have crucial green-energy applications – such as in wind turbines or electric car batteries, making them vital for the move away from fossil fuels.

In the first episode, Glenny explains how China dominated the mining and refining of these materials (as early as 1992, Deng Xiaoping observed “the Middle East has oil, China has the rare earths”). Later episodes in this insightful series explore the potentially harmful environmental impacts of mining rare earth metals, the role of neodymium magnets in the transition to green energy, and the huge amounts of rare earth minerals in Ukraine.  

The Scramble for Rare Earths
BBC Radio 4, weekdays from 26 September, 1.45pm

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

[See also: Can animals count? BBC radio finds out]

Content from our partners
Why the banking “arms race” is a fight for the best people
Why the banking “arms race” is a fight for the best people
Chris Smith
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert

Topics in this article: ,

This article appears in the 21 Sep 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Going for broke