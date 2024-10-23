The NS Poem: Goya’s Madrileños

At the Ermita de San Antonio de La Florida

In two bare hours before the heat

regroups the city’s sleepers enter

an atmosphere of paintings.

There dimensions are lost and found

and clouds become the tumbled linen

of sex workers posing as angels.

This cherub is reduced to an arse

in the shadows; that one stares

drunkenly at his splayed feet.

They cannot fall awake into

our world of mirrors and meaning

but whirl about in their cupola

in search of an exit. Señora frowns.

Her breathing deepens as the light

invents a motherly balustrade.

Will Eaves is a novelist, poet and musician. “The Point of Distraction” (TLS Books) and “Invasion of the Polyhedrons” (CB Editions) are both newly published

