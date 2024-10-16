The NS Poem: Now

Photo by Toby Glanville/Millennium Images

I love you now, right now

inside this one word now, the one you’re reading

now. And then of course this means

I love you now forever, just as

long as you can stay inside

this lemon egg of time

your mouth makes as

you say this word – now try it – see,

an egg of air,

and you will be protected now by

such a soft round sound

though now, just now,

the loose assemblage of the sounds

I think of now as I

may now have long since drifted

softly into the air, I’m dustmotes now, but just

start over, start up there

again, just where I say I love

you now, right

now right

© OW Toad Ltd 2024. “Now” is included in “Paper Boat: New and Selected Poems: 1961-2023” (Chatto & Windus)

