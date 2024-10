The NS Poem: Now

Photo by Toby Glanville/Millennium Images

I love you now, right now

inside this one word now, the one you’re reading

now. And then of course this means

I love you now forever, just as

long as you can stay inside

this lemon egg of time

your mouth makes as

you say this word – now try it – see,

an egg of air,

and you will be protected now by

such a soft round sound

though now, just now,

the loose assemblage of the sounds

I think of now as I

may now have long since drifted

softly into the air, I’m dustmotes now, but just

start over, start up there

again, just where I say I love

you now, right

now right

© OW Toad Ltd 2024. “Now” is included in “Paper Boat: New and Selected Poems: 1961-2023” (Chatto & Windus)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Related