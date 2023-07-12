The NS Poem: Heliopause

Photo by Mikolajn / Getty Images

Voyager 1, launched in 1977, has left the solar system and entered interstellar space.

Their lineless faces, in the video feeds,

grin, and their flowing 1970s hair

flies as they roar applause. The picture bleeds

to Sagan, astronome extraordinaire,

expansive in pink shirt and op-art tie

and prophesying to the prime-time air

a golden message from humanity,

pitched to the nebulae. Cut to the now:

They ponder it, that last time they would see

their fragile, stick-limbed child, fixed to the prow

of a half-tamed explosion, poised to fling

itself at hope. And every grizzled brow

lifts with the loft of that remembering,

still high on the strange songs they heard it sing.

Maryann Corbett is an American poet. Her most recent collection is “The O in the Air” (Franciscan University Press)

