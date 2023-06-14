Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
14 June 2023

The NS Poem: maples

A new poem by Claudine Toutoungi.

By Claudine Toutoungi

Photo by Kelvin Hudson/Millenium Images

we have them on all sides surrounded
we make eyes at yellows and reds
we crumble bits and inhale maple dust

one woman walks by with a dog in a pram
the dog husks Montand’s nostalgic 
classic Les Feuilles Mortes 

and three old men nod
they have been ceremoniously buried 
up to their chins in spiky little leaves 

but make no fuss
puffing on pipes they cannot remove
bald heads blessed with twigs and detritus

Claudine Toutoungi is the author of two collections of poetry, “Smoothie” and “Two Tongues” (Carcanet)

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Read more:

World Poetry Day: The best modern poems

Content from our partners
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
Spotlight
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the switch to net zero
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the switch to net zero
Spotlight
Why plugging the sustainability skills gap is key to ESG
Why plugging the sustainability skills gap is key to ESG
Spotlight

The NS Poem: From Brother Poem

The NS Poem: A Standstill

Topics in this article : ,