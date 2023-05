Photo by Robert Norbury/Millennium Images

April; I collected strides on steps

of stone, I touched & drank

the breath in the ditches the cold

echo sprung from my temples once

in a never, a weak return

is a squeak of a sigh: what

occurs is misted

by the spittle of birds the ear

asleep in oil the dead grow

& die in the garden, silence

is a vertical sleep

Related

Lutz Seiler is a German poet and novelist. In September, And Other Stories will publish three books by Seiler: a novel, a collection of poetry and a volume of essays