  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
31 May 2023

The NS Poem: let the lilac in

A new poem by Michael Pedersen.

By Michael Pedersen

Photo by Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

having hared through the day

let me be your armchair

by the night window—unhaul,

coorie in; into this cradle

of salt & buffer inject

those wayfarer bones; douse down

the day’s flare of voices—

see the restless gritters sleep

or, better still, delete themselves;

be held, a pebble lagooned

in water’s midnight minerals;

behold moon plated in the eyes

of an owl—starlight’s lapidary scrawl

rallying the dark like hot ash caught

on spiderweb; the luminescence

graffiti-ing your slippers

& sloshed onto the chin’s timber;

hush now, as, on my lap, you begin

a dreamer’s mumble,

somnambulant lips kiss the air

until finding my skin

Michael Pedersen is a Scottish poet and author. His first book of prose, “Boy Friends”, was published by Faber & Faber in 2022. His third poetry collection, “The Cat Prince & Other Poems”, will be published by Corsair in July

This article appears in the 31 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Rise of Greedflation