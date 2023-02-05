The NS Poem: Creator, we need an answer

Photo by Celestino Arce / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Somewhere not far away is fighting to the death,

exchange of fire, battles and skirmishes;

here though, there is a canopy of blue,

and a bird flutters overhead.

Somewhere not far away, carnage, abuse,

blood, death, clashes, dismemberment;

here though, in the early morning hours,

people are still asleep, and snuffle touchingly.

Creator, we need an answer from you:

in this world, the world that you established,

was all today’s insanity always

part of the bargain with you?

In a smoky space in the middle of the battle,

some young man sprawls, a monster hole in his chest,

unmoving in the middle of the universe,

fulfilling somebody or other’s mad command.

And the crows racket over their bloody meal,

and worry away at the bloody hole,

they fly across a stretch of tortured soil,

inconsolable, sorrowful young souls.

But in the bombed house, there is a calendar

just like mine. It’s the same one I bought.

A calendar that blackened as the house was bombed,

turning all somebody’s delights to ash and cinders.

A calendar that hangs precariously on something –

some sort of rope or thread or fishing-line,

and what’s left of the coloured curtain plays

with a stray, casually regretful, sunbeam.

So, when the springtime noises are drowned out

by strident wailing from the sirens,

you, as you leave behind the walls you know,

take no more than you would be lost without.

Take it as you embark on unknown roads –

stuff from the medicine cupboard, a few clothes:

only, above all else, never forget to grab,

with all the other things, a final drop of hope.

Related

I don’t want to know about all the horrors.

Sorry. There’s just no strength left

to cope with all the on-site details.

I am a passenger too on the same flight,

a plane inexorably headed for the plunge

into some gulf or other, into shadowed depths.

I too am terrified some lunatic

is going to break in, get at the ones I love.

And I too, I’m running through the night,

running from saturation bombing,

running from a baby with bloodstained clothes –

for some reason I can’t do anything about.

“How’s life?” they asked. This is how.

In a wild animal’s jaws we make ourselves at home;

in a wild animal’s jaws we build our nest.

The curtains rustle and the floorboards sing.

Flickering and muttering, but too tired to bother,

we let ourselves drift off into the clouds –

if there is space enough to see, through the gaping jaws,

the shining heaven, or at least a bit of it.

I live only one day, but an astounding one

that plays at ease with flames

of flying leaves;

morning to night, I live it through

amidst the blinding

leaves that protest against futility;

and, flying into darkness,

suddenly it hangs still

and, without meaning to, creates that beauty

that will save the world.

But victory comes, not with gnashing teeth,

it comes with sounds that will caress our ears.

Victory comes, not with voices wailing,

it comes in conversation between rain and grass.

Victory comes, not with the rattle of weapons,

it is the silent glitter of a river.

Not a wild howl, a roar, a yell,

but birdsong at first light.

And not a mob bogged down in grievance,

just someone breathing quietly, in and out.

The words have been domesticated:

“exchange of fire”, “explosion”, “bomb attack”;

they’ve come to sound almost like “cat”,

like “path”, like “grass”.

And if you want to warm your home,

then, in the gap between two raids

you need to give houseroom to hope,

so as somehow to prolong this life –

where day by day by day it is not

snow that sparkles outside the window,

nor is it leaf or bird that flies,

but the death-bearing missile.

Larissa Miller is a Russian poet. Her books include “Fate’s Little Pictures” (translated by Richard McKane, Arc Publications)