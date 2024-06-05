Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Music
5 June 2024

Rediscovering the bright lights

An old album and a Pet Shop Boys gig remind me of music’s power to refresh memories and forge new connections.

By Tracey Thorn

Illustration by Charlotte Trounce

A couple of weeks ago David Hepworth wrote here about the classic 1974 Richard and Linda Thompson album I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight. I read and enjoyed his article, as it concerned an album I already knew and liked. Or thought I did.

Then I decided one evening to listen to it again, so I dug out our old vinyl copy, and what followed was one of those strange transformative moments when you have your preconceptions and expectations swept away. I had thought I liked this record, but suddenly I was hearing it for the first time. It was raining outside and I was pottering about in the kitchen, but a light seemed to have gone on somewhere – above my head perhaps – and I had that giddy feeling of falling in love. What I had felt up until now was platonic friendship; now I wanted to marry the album.

How does this happen, though? It’s mysterious to me. Nothing had changed in the music itself, which was recorded 50 years ago, but something had changed in me. Somehow I was in the right mood, or the right place at the right time, to be fully receptive. It made me realise once again how much of ourselves we bring when we listen to music; that it isn’t a passive experience, but an active one – songs fly out into the air, and something in us flies out to meet them.

A week after this experience, I found myself in the crowd at a Pet Shop Boys gig. As a warm-up for their forthcoming tour they were playing at the small Camden venue Koko, and I had squeezed myself into the packed room, not knowing whether to expect a launch of the new album or a smattering of old hits. I had said to myself, “Ooh, I hope they play ‘Suburbia’,” so when they opened with that song my spirits soared. And then, an embarrassment of riches – “Love Comes Quickly”, “It’s a Sin”, “Go West”, “Left to My Own Devices”, “Heart”, “Domino Dancing”.

I was moved to tears by the encore of “West End Girls”, and “Being Boring”, which Neil Tennant dedicated to George Michael, whom he used to see here at the bar back when this place was Camden Palace. I remember those days too, and even older ones, when it was called the Music Machine, and I came to gigs here. For me, and I suspect for many others, the room was full of ghosts and memories. “Being Boring” is a song about trying to find and define yourself; about trying to live every second of the life you are given; about acknowledging the inevitable losses that underpin that life. It’s full of hope and grief, defiance and regret, but it seems to carry all that weight very lightly. Hence my tears.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

On the way home I thought about the slight incongruity of the two musical experiences that had so overwhelmed me in the same week. But then I began to think perhaps it wasn’t so incongruous after all, and that perhaps the Pet Shop Boys’ songs had more in common with I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight than I might have thought.

Hepworth wrote that, “Richard and Linda’s records were notable for what Hilary Mantel called ‘a feeling of power in reserve’.” And I thought how much that applies to Pet Shop Boys songs too, with their deadpan English-accented vocal delivery, their wit and precision, and constant attention to detail – often the mundane detail of everyday life, set against the promise of nightlife, the dream of a transcendent escape.

I began to see similarities in their songwriting, and I realised I could quite easily imagine hearing Neil Tennant sing, “I’m so tired of working every day/Now the weekend’s come I’m gonna throw my troubles away”, and just as easily hear Linda Thompson sing, “I get out of bed at half past ten/Phone up a friend who’s a party animal…”

I went to sleep with it all blurring in my mind, one song bleeding into another. And I dreamed of unlikely connections and collaborations, waking with the feeling that anything’s possible.

[See also: Pet Shop Boys: “Labour could do with an infusion of idealism”]

Content from our partners
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
Spotlight
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
John Boumphrey
Louise Dawe-Smith: "Confidence is the biggest thing an apprenticeship can teach you"
Louise Dawe-Smith: “Confidence is the biggest thing an apprenticeship can teach you”
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , ,

This article appears in the 05 Jun 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Left Power List 2024