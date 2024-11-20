New Times,
20 November 2024

This England: Light-ening the mood

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

Construction at a block of flats has taken an unusual turn as developers have built a balcony around a lamp-post in Kent. The four-storey accommodation on Jeffery Street, Gillingham, can be seen with the street lighting sticking out of the middle of one of the outdoor spaces. The Chatham-based company said that it is waiting for the council to take it down. Residents joked about the new fitting saving on electricity bills and being used as a fire escape.
Evening Standard (Steve Morley)

Absolute pan-demonium

Police were called to deal with a four-hour long queue of hundreds of people snaking for several miles around a Hampshire industrial estate when Le Creuset, the French kitchenware company, had a weekend-long sale with dramatic reductions. Offers of up to half price on casserole dishes, baking trays, crockery and more saw people travel from all around the country to attend the sale with their cars causing significant congestion. 
Independent (Will Hebblethwaite)

Ringing out of turn

A man harassed a vicar after becoming annoyed by the sound of church bells. Gary Bizley, 45, left abusive voicemails for the vicar of St Mary’s in Lydiard Park, Swindon. He also threatened to “do damage to the church” as the noise stopped him reading. Bizley was ordered to pay £197 and given a one-year restraining order by town magistrates after admitting a charge of harassment.
Metro (Jenny Woodhouse)

THANK YOU

Phil Malem

This article appears in the 20 Nov 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Combat Zone